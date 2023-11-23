Whether you're a creative professional, a student eager for an upgrade or simply in need of a new laptop, you're sure to find a deal that's perfect for your needs.

We've gone solely to trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and Amazon, and found some amazing offerings, like £150 off the MacBook Air and £200 off the MacBook Pro. So, without further ado, here's how you can grab a MacBook for less this Black Friday.

Apple fans! If you're after the latest model, be sure to check out the new Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chips and the new Apple iMac in these release date pages.

Plus, you can bag more savings in the best Kindle Black Friday deals and best Broadband Black Friday deals.

Will Apple do Black Friday 2023?

It's unlikely that Apple will run discounts on their own products this Black Friday, in fact they rarely do. So, we tend to look at other retailers like Currys, Very and John Lewis, as they're far more likely to offer bundles and savings. This year, we've tracked down a number of promising deals from these stores, like the best AirPod Black Friday deals, best iPad Black Friday deals and best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

But, Apple isn’t leaving us empty handed this year. From Friday 24th November, you can bag an Apple gift card worth up to £160 when you buy eligible products online. Whether it’s Apple Macs, iPhones, or any Apple accessory, you could save money on your next purchase by grabbing one of these gift cards.

Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals we've seen in today's UK sales

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2020)

Currys

What's the deal: Save £150 on the MacBook Air 2020, with a price reduction from £949 to £799. You'll also get free next day delivery, as well as up to five months free Apple TV+, as well as up to three months Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: £150 is not a saving to be sniffed at. Combine this with all the savings you'll get from free Apple Services – that's £44.95 for five months of Apple TV+, £29.97 for three months of Apple Music, £14.97 for three months of Apple Arcade, and £29.97 for three months of Apple Fitness Plus – that's a whopping £269.86 off.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2020) for £949 £799 (save £150 or 16%) at Currys

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022)

Amazon

What's the deal: This 2022 model of the Apple MacBook Air is on sale for £119 less at Amazon. Its RRP of £1,149 has been lowered to £1,029.97.

Why we chose it: If you want a newer model of MacBook, with a 1080pHD FaceTime camera, up to 18 hours of battery life and, best of all, an M2 processing chip which was until recently Apple's fastest computer chip yet, then this is definitely the one for you. Fast, slim, and with plenty of storage, this MacBook is well worth the cost.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) for £1,149 £1,029.97 (save £119.03 or 10%) at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 15.6-inch (2023)

Currys

What's the deal: You can bag over £100 off the 2023 Apple MacBook Air with the price now at £1,249 at Very – that's a 12 per cent saving. If that runs out however, you can still get £100 off with this £1,299 version at Currys.

Why we chose it: Getting £100 off a current MacBook is a miracle by Apple's standards. Yes it's still a hefty price, but if you've been waiting to get the latest model this is definitely the time to do it. This MacBook comes with a liquid retina display an M2 processing chip and 256GB of storage.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £1,399 £1,249.97 (save £149.03 or 12%) at Very

Buy Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £1,399 £1,299 (save £100 or 7%) at Currys

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)

John Lewis

What's the deal: Last year's Apple MacBook Pro is now on sale for £100 less, that takes the price down to £1,369. Plus, you can pick up three months of Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ when you buy at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: The MacBook Pro justifies its chunky price with its speed, power and 512GB of storage. Trust us, these laptops really pack a punch and are ideal for gamers, designers or anyone who needs to use specialised software.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) for £1,469 £1,369 (save £100 or 6%) at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023)

Currys

What's the deal: You can get £200 off the Apple MacBook Pro in the Currys Black Friday sale, reducing the price from £3,699 to £3,499.

Why we chose it: This MacBook is only for those who are really committed to speed and storage. The laptop comes with the M2 Max computer chip as well as 12 CPU and 38 GPU cores, in short, it's very powerful. This device can do everything from 3D modelling to coding and rendering in mere seconds. Plus, it's got up to 22 hours of battery life.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) for £3,699 £3,499 (save £200 or 5%) at Currys

Apple iMac 4.5K (2021)

Currys

What's the deal: You caught us! This isn't a MacBook but it is, however, on sale. At Currys you can pick up this 24-inch Apple iMac for £200 less.

Why we chose it: It may not be a laptop, but this is one of the better Apple deals that we've seen. With it's large 4.5K screen, this computer guarantees strong colours and stunning picture, it also has an M1 computer chip and comes with a Magic Mouse and Keyboard with Touch ID.



Buy Apple iMac 4.5K (2021) for £1,599 £1,399 (save £200 or 12%) at Currys

Apple MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: what's the difference?

When it comes to the differences between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the clues are in the name. The MacBook Air is lighter, slimmer and easier to carry around, which is why it's often the favourite of university students.

Meanwhile, the Pro is chunkier and more expensive, but comes with faster speeds, longer battery life and more storage, this makes it suited to gamers and designers.

Both are smooth and speedy laptops, but if you want to use yours for a specific high-storage function (i.e. graphic design) we'd say go with the Pro. However, if you want something that can do a bit of everything and be used on the move, the Air is the better choice.

