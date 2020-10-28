Xbox gives update on Xbox Series X backwards compatibility

We have known for a while now that the Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility for a lot of the games that came on the consoles before it. Well now we have an idea of just how many games that will be and, well, it’s a lot.

The brand new console is set to launch on 10th November and we have a guide to everything you can find in the Xbox Series X box when it arrives. (Sony’s PS5 console is set to launch in the UK on 19th November – slightly later than in most other major markets.)

Any game that is in the backwards compatibility scheme, and that is a ton of them with the list continuing to grow, will work on the new console with the only ones that will be omitted being those that require a Kinect to work.

Kinect-based games not working on the Series X is unlikely to surprise anyone. Despite the motion-sensing device being a big focus for Microsoft when it first launched for the Xbox 360, it never really took off in the way that they had hoped. So much so that Microsoft announced they were discontinuing the device back in 2017, so it working alongside the next-generation console was almost always certainly never going to happen.

With the games that will work, Microsoft are taking it seriously and have said that they have sunk over 500,000 hours of testing into it to make sure that the games will play as expected. Not only that but despite being dated, some of them will even look better than they ever have before when played on the X.

It will not be the case for all of them, but some will see increased frame rates while playing whilst the super-fast loading times that the console has will also speed them up for titles from years gone by – hopefully the infamous Mass Effect elevator loading time will be reduced.

But it’s nice to know that everything that can be currently played on the Xbox One will also work on the X.

Backwards compatibility launched in 2015 and garnered huge praise from gamers when it was announced, removing the pesky problem of having to keep swapping consoles over if you wanted to revisit an old favourite. While the list of games included started out small, it has since grown and the majority of games that players loved are now available to play – although there are still some notable exceptions.

The original Xbox saw its games begin to move into the programme a couple of years later and that too now has a wealth of titles that you will be able to play on the Series X.

