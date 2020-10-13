Get 20 per cent off Samsung tablets for Amazon Prime Day 2020

It’s been a great year for tablet fans, with Apple recently announcing the iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 at the annual September event, as well as Amazon themselves adding an updated Fire HD 8 to their Fire Tablet range.

Now the year is set to get even better with a discount on Android tablets as part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales.

The retail giant is offering a 20 per cent discount on some of the biggest tablets around – namely Samsung’s popular Galaxy Tab range.

The tech discount is one of the best Prime Day deals going this year, which also includes Prime Video Channels savings perfect for tablet streaming, and Kindle deals for those only after an e-reader.

Don't forget that you need to be a Prime member to participate in this promotion and access other Prime Day deals

Get 20 per cent off Samsung Tablets

It’s been a big year for Samsung, who have several notable releases in the list of upcoming 2020 phones and will surely see some more great Samsung Black Friday deals later this year. However, it is their tablets that are getting the most attention this Prime Day – and rightly so, as their popular Galaxy Tab series has come along way since it began in 2010. Samsung’s tablets boast a selection that caters to all tastes, from the budget A range to the premium S tablets with the popular S-pen stylus, though they still manage to undercut Apple’s pricier iPads.

Up to 29 per cent off Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A series has always delivered impressive tech for a budget price, and the A8 is no different. With a sleek metal design, a bright 8-inch screen, and a dedicated Kids mode, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a perfect device for the home.

You can also choose an LTE edition for connecting on-the-go over cellular:

Up to 25 per cent off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch

A budget tablet – with premium features. Entertain the whole family with a full HD 10.1-inch screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound, and then switch to Kids Home to make your tablet child-proof.

Up to 18 per cent off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

For those after some higher specs, Samsung’s premium S-range has proved powerful – even this Lite edition of the S6. With a huge 10.4 inch display, AKG sound, and compatibility with the crowd-pleasing S-pen, this tablet is certainly not light on features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Galaxy Tab S6 adds a few new features such as a slightly bigger super AMOLED 10.5-inch screen, 14 hours of battery life, and a rear dual-camera setup. For PC power with S-Pen compatibility, the Tab S6 is no standard tablet.

Save 15 per cent on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

One for the picture quality enthusiasts, the S7 has an 11-inch display with a superfast refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-enabled quad speakers to boot. The PC level power and redesigned S-Pen also mean you can create detailed works of art – all on your tablet.

Save 15 per cent on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

This upgraded version of the S7 comes with a huge super AMOLED 12.4 inch display with HDR support and eye care certification. There’s also the option for a 5G edition:

For more tech news check out our Technology section