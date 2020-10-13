Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 gaming deals: PS4, Xbox and games

The dawn of a new era of gaming is upon us with the release imminent for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which normally means we can grab quite a few bargains on games for the older generation of consoles.

Advertisement

From Assassin’s Creed to Resident Evil, Far Cry 5 to The Witcher 3, there are a ton of games reduced this year for Amazon’s annual sale.

Prime Day is here and, as well as all the below video games savings, look for deals on many other things.

The two-day sale event runs today, October 13th and tomorrow, 14th October. When browsing Prime Day deals, you’ll find things like discounted Fire Sticks, Amazon Unlimited Music, sign up costs reduced, offers on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on sale. There will also likely be Kindle deals too.

To join the service and grab some bargains, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

And remember, there are also deals to be found for both the Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sales.

What are the best games in the Prime Day deal?

There are some classics in the sale this year, from critically acclaimed hits like The Witcher 3 to the latest carnage to be found in Doom Eternal.

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the way next month, you can catch up on the previous games in the rebooted series with both Origins and Odyssey featuring great savings. The recently remastered third game in the series is there for quite a bit cheaper too.

Rockstars classic, GTA 5 is also there for a cheap price on the Xbox One and the PS5 while Switch users can save on beloved games such as Rayman Legends.

Upcoming video game release dates for 2020

Best Amazon Prime Day video game deals

Prime Day PS4 game deals

Prime Day Xbox game deals

Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Amazon Prime Day console deals

Advertisement

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.