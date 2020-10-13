Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 gaming deals: PS4, Xbox and games
Plenty of choices for plenty of consoles!
The dawn of a new era of gaming is upon us with the release imminent for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which normally means we can grab quite a few bargains on games for the older generation of consoles.
From Assassin’s Creed to Resident Evil, Far Cry 5 to The Witcher 3, there are a ton of games reduced this year for Amazon’s annual sale.
What are the best games in the Prime Day deal?
There are some classics in the sale this year, from critically acclaimed hits like The Witcher 3 to the latest carnage to be found in Doom Eternal.
With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the way next month, you can catch up on the previous games in the rebooted series with both Origins and Odyssey featuring great savings. The recently remastered third game in the series is there for quite a bit cheaper too.
Rockstars classic, GTA 5 is also there for a cheap price on the Xbox One and the PS5 while Switch users can save on beloved games such as Rayman Legends.
Best Amazon Prime Day video game deals
Prime Day PS4 game deals
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (£13.99, was £31)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PlayStation HITS (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – PlayStation Hits (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£21.99, was £34.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy (£33.99, was £54.99)
- Race with Ryan (£25.99, was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£22.99, was £34.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (£15.49, was £24.99)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (£19.99, was £24.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£16.99, was £29.99)
- Subnautica (£16.99, was £29.99)
- SnowRunner (£14.99, was £44.99)
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition (£30.99, was £64.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (£14.39, was £54.99)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey (£15.99, was £54.99)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (£18.49, was £34.99)
- Far Cry 5 (£14.29, was £42.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn Limited Edition (£10.99, was £39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition (£8.99, was £59.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (£8.99, was £59.99)
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition (£31.99, was £84.99)
- DOOM Eternal with Steel Poster (£19.99, was £59.99)
- Fairy Tail (£30.99, was £49.99)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (£23.99, was £49.99)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection Standard Edition (£19.99, was £49.99)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition (£44.99, was £64.99)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (£14.99, was £49.99)
- Terminator: Resistance (£19.99, was £54.99)
- Just Cause 4 + BONUS Fast & Furious 8 Blu-Ray (£14.99, was £59.99)
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (£20.49, was £34.99)
Prime Day Xbox game deals
- SnowRunner Premium Edition (£31.99, was £64.99)
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders (£11.50, was £59.99)
- Doom Eternal with Steel Poster (£19.99, was £59.99)
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition (£31.99, was £84.99)
- Just Dance 2020 (£21.99, was £39.99)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (£15.99, was £34.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (£14.39, was £54.99)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey (£15.99, was £54.99)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition (£44.99, was £64.99)
- Terminator: Resistance (£19.99, was £54.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (£16.99, was £54.99)
- Far Cry 5 (£14.29, was £42.99)
- Batman: Arkham Collection (£19.99, was £34.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (£14.99, was £59.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition (£8.49, was £59.99)
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£21.99, was £34.99)
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (£13.99, was £39.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy (£33.99, was £54.99)
- Race with Ryan (£25.99, was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£22.99, was £34.99)
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (£20.49, was £34.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (£15.49, was £24.99)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (£19.99, was £24.99)
- Resident Evil 3 (£24.99, was £49.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£16.99, was £29.99)
- Subnautica (£16.99, was £29.99)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£21.99 – was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£22.99 – was £34.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£24.99 – was £39.99)
- Hasbro Game Night (£17.99 – was £49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (£21.99, was £49.99)
- Just Dance 2020 (£23.49, was £49.99)
- Sports Party (£11.89, was £13.99)
- Monopoly (£11.89, was £13.99)
- Rayman Legends (£11.89, was £13.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£15.79, was £19.99)
- Fairy Tail (£30.99, was £49.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day console deals
- Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) + BioShock: The Collection + Borderlands Legendary Collection (£299.99 – was £365.99)
- Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) + Sports Party (Code in Box) + Rayman Legends (Code in Box) + Monopoly (£279.99 – was £321.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB + White Xbox Controller, 1 month Xbox Game Pass & 14 days Xbox Live Gold (£199.99, was £249.99)
