Get 30% off Bose speakers and headphones with Amazon Prime Day

Amazon have started to make quite a name for themselves in the smart speaker market, with their Alexa powered Echo speakers kickstarting the virtual assistant industry as we know it.

They’re so popular that even companies such as Bose have been making some of their speakers Alexa-compatible – so it is perhaps fitting that the audio company is the focus of one of the best Prime Day deals this year.

It seems high-quality audio comes with a high-quality deal, as the retail giant is offering 30 per cent off Bose speakers and headphones this Prime Day.

We’re sure this will be music to your ears for all you audio obsessives – just bear in mind that these deals are for Prime members only. You can sign up for Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

Get 40 per cent off Bose speakers

Bose speakers are some of the best in the business – and now a selection of their best models have a whopping 45 per cent off. So for premium quality portable speakers and even BlueTooth sunglasses, here are the Prime Day deals:

45 per cent off Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker

One of Bose’s very best Prime Day deals, this premium portable speaker is 45 per cent off at £126.96. With 360 degree sound coverage, 16 hours of battery life, and a microphone for voice prompts and conference calls, this is one of the best portable speakers money can buy.

41 per cent off Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

Not that the similarly-named Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is a slouch in the audio department – also with 360-degree coverage, 12 hours of battery life, and a built-in microphone, the SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker has most of the features of the Plus model but is just that bit cheaper.

40 per cent off Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

The future is here – not only does this bundle include the waterproof, microphone-enabled Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II, but it also includes Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses – sunglasses that play music while other people hear next-to-nothing. So to block UV rays and stream Spotify simultaneously, this is the deal for you.

Get 30 per cent off Bose headphones

Bose’s quality extends to their headphone range too – now with over 30 per cent off. So whether you’re after high-quality headphones or earbuds that can’t be lost, here are the Prime Day headphone deals:

38 per cent off Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones

Bose’s answer to AirPods are sleek, stylish, and have a specially tuned EQ for high-quality sound. With 5 hours of battery life, a sweat and weather-resistant design, and – most importantly – the ability to track lost earbuds with the Bose Connect app, there’s not much these earbuds can’t do.

Up to 44 per cent off Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II

For those who prefer the around-the-ear feel for their wireless listening, these high-end headphones boast an HD microphone for voice calls in any environment, enhanced sound tone so you sound more natural, and the latest Bluetooth technology so you can stay connected to two devices at once. Oh, and an improved EQ performance means the sound quality is pretty great too.

Other Prime Day audio deals

There’s certainly no shortage of audio deals – there is 30 per cent off Sony headphones and speakers also.

There are deals going on all Amazon devices, including the Echo which can connect to your new Bose speaker via Bluetooth for voice control. For more on Amazon’s smart speaker, see our Echo vs Alexa guide and our list of the best Echo accessories.

If you’d prefer a screen with your Alexa speaker, there are several Echo Show deals to browse.

You can also get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p, and it’s worth looking out for deals on Amazon’s audiobook service Audible.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.