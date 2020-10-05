It isn’t Prime Day until mid-October – but the deals are already coming thick and fast.

Almost all of Amazon’s many services are offering deals that could mean you spend less than £1 – including Prime Video Channels for 99p a month, 3 months of Amazon Kids+ for 99p, and Kindle Unlimited free for three months (if you’re new to the service).

Amazon’s latest deal can you see you save £5 on your next shop – and you don’t have to pay anything at all.

All you have to do is simply download Amazon Assistant, the retail giant’s price comparison software – which very fittingly is available with a deal.

Get Amazon Assistant and receive £5 off your next purchase

The Amazon Assistant offer is simple – simply download and install Amazon Assistant from this link, and then open the browser extension. Find and click on the offer to activate it, and £5 will be deducted from your next order over £25, which will be very useful for the upcoming Prime Day and Black Friday sales.

However, the offer is only eligible to customers who are Prime members who have not used Amazon Assistant before. You can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

The offer is valid until 12th October 2020, and your promotional credit must be used by 26th October 2020. The browsers compatible with this promotion are Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Opera.

How does Amazon Assistant work?

Amazon Assistant is free software that compares prices and products for you while you are shopping online. Their 30-day price tracker will inform you whether the price you are viewing is low or high compared to the rest of the web, and the Home feature will suggest similar products to you. You can also read Amazon reviews on other websites, and build a universal wish list from across the internet.

Amazon Assistant is available as a web browser extension, a toolbar plug-in, and more.

