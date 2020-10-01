Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

It’s finally happening – after months of delays and speculation, Amazon’s popular Prime Day finally has a date.

The internet giant’s exclusive sales day(s) will take place on 13th and 14th October, providing plenty of room before the next big sales event that is Black Friday.

While Prime Day will see deals on everything and anything, everyone knows that it is Amazon’s devices that see the best deals – including one of their first and most successful products, the Kindle.

The popular e-reader has come a long way since it debuted back in 2007, and is now available in several variants with features such as 4G connectivity and BlueTooth – and could soon be yours for a great price.

With Prime Day inching ever closer, here is what we can expect from their Kindle range on the big day – as well as their other offers:

What Kindle deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent off all Amazon devices including Kindles, though there were a few even better offers – the Kindle Paperwhite went from £119.99 down to £79.99.

What Kindle deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

Discounts are once again expected on all of Amazon’s devices – a blanket 20 per cent across the whole range again is quite likely. This would roughly put the price of the Kindle down from £69.99 to £55.99, the Kindle Paperwhite down from to £95.99, and the Kindle Oasis down from £229.99 to £183.99.

Expect deals on Amazon’s Kindle-compatible services also, namely Kindle Unlimited and Audible. During Black Friday Amazon has offered three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99p and Audible for £3.99 a month – so a similar saving may well return for Prime Day also.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Expect deals on Amazon’s other devices for sure, namely Fire Sticks and Echo speakers, as they will soon be replaced by the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range and new Fire TV Stick Lite. There’ll also be savings on Amazon’s other services such as Amazon Music, as well as a likely discount on Amazon Everyday Essentials.

Other than Amazon’s own devices, there’ll also be plenty of other tech deals. With the iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X imminent, expect the older versions such as the iPhone 11 and PS4 to see some truly great discounts.

Amazon is also offering £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on their site with a small business, which can be identified by a special icon on the day.

It’s worth downloading the Amazon app if you’re after something specific– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

Early Prime deals will likely trickle out through October – keep an eye on the Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

What types of Kindles are there?

Kindle currently has three main Kindle models: the standard Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis, with the bonus Kindle Kids Edition for the little ones. All, of course, have the key features of allowing you to buy, store and read thousands of books, though the pricier models have few extra features such as a waterproof design and 4G connectivity options:

Kindle

The base Kindle model – but certainly no slouch. Now with a built-in front light, the Kindle boasts a glare-free 167ppi display, a battery life that lasts weeks, and BlueTooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks via Audible. It can of course store thousands of books, newspapers, and audiobooks, with the ability to highlight passages, look up definitions, and translate without ever leaving the page.

Kindle Paperwhite

The next step up, the Kindle Paperwhite comes with all the features of the standard Kindle and more, with bigger storage options at 8GB and 32GB as well as a broader range of colour choices. It’s also waterproof so you truly can read anywhere, and also comes with a free 4G option meaning you’re never far away from your next good read.

Kindle Oasis

The premium Kindle model, the Oasis builds on the Paperwhite’s features with a 7″, 300ppi flush-front display and an adjustable warm light allowing you to change the screen shade. It’s also perfectly designed for one-handed reading, with a brand new design featuring page turn buttons.

Kindle Kids Edition

Finally get your kids away from their screens and in front of, um, this more educational screen, designed purely for reading books with no distracting videos or addictive games. Better yet, the e-reader comes with a year of Kindle Kids+ for free, which includes children’s classics such as the Harry Potter series and David Walliams’ bestsellers. Parents need not worry about giving their child an expensive device – it comes with a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year guarantee.

These devices will of course see great deals on Amazon Prime Day as well as Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

