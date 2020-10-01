Best Amazon Prime Day Echo deals 2020: what to expect from this year’s sale

It’s been a busy few months for the Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

First an entire new generation of Echo speakers was announced at Amazon’s launch event, featuring a radical new redesign.

Now the Echo speakers will be front and centre once again as part of the Prime Day deals, which finally has a date after months of speculation that the event had been cancelled.

Set the date: 13th and 14th October will be the time for Prime Members everywhere to get their hands on some great deals – including undoubtedly some Echo speaker savings.

Here’s what deals to expect on Prime Day when it comes to the Echo smart speaker – and a guide to the various models available.

Don’t forget to grab a Prime Membership – Prime Day is only available to those signed up.

What Echo deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw a 20 per cent discount on Amazon devices, though a few gadgets saw even better savings – the Echo Dot‘s sale price was better than half price at £22.

What Echo deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

A blanket 20 per cent off Amazon devices once again is quite likely. However, the 4th generation of Echo speakers doesn’t release until after Prime Day – so while there may be some pre-order deals, it will be the older 3rd generation speakers that will see the biggest drops.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot already has a current discount at £39.99 – a Prime Day deduction will likely see it go as low as £22 again, and perhaps even lower.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

While Alexa-powered devices are one of Amazon’s biggest product ranges, they will be far from the only items seeing great discounts.

Amazon’s own devices also include Kindles, Fire Tablets and Fire TV Sticks – which also recently saw a new generation unveiled along with the Fire TV Stick Lite. Amazon’s services will also likely see some great offers – including Audible, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channels and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Tech is an area that always sees great deals – and Prime Day is no different. Expect to see the iPhone 11 and PS4 and at some truly great prices with the release of the iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X so close, as well as some reasonable discounts on newer mobiles such as the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Google Pixel 4A.

You can also help small businesses by buying from them on Amazon – and you’ll get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day. Look out for a special icon on compatible products to use this promotion.

The Amazon app can also be incredibly useful if you’re after a specific product – some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

A few early deals will roll out at the beginning of October – check the Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

Remember only Prime Members can access the deals – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What types of Echo are there?

There’s now an entire smorgasbord of Alexa compatible devices out there including everything from doorbells to plugs, but we’ll keep things simple with the classic smart speaker models. While there are some differences in design and speaker qualities, all models have the full Alexa functionality:

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

While it is soon to be replaced, the Echo Dot still packs plenty of punch into its little frame. The 3rd gen Echo Dot comes with a new fabric design, improved speaker, and full voice control for music playback, daily tasks, and making calls. Oh, and it’s recently had a discount:

Echo Dot 4th gen

Amazon

Only recently announced, the Echo Dot 4th gen comes with a snazzy new redesign and new front-firing speaker, and can also come with an LED clock. This new Echo Dot isn’t actually released until 5th November – but there may be some pre-order deals.

Echo

The Echo has a new look – and a new sound that includes Dolby audio through a 3.0” woofer and dual 0.8″ tweeters. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, allowing you to set up and manage dozens of compatible devices.

However, if these new Echo speakers don’t see any pre-order deals this Prime Day, they will undoubtedly see a promotion on Black Friday following their release.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.