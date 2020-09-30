Disney+ launches GroupWatch so you can watch with six friends

Disney+ has rolled out a co-watching feature letting you watch movies and shows with up to six other friends.

Advertisement

Titled “GroupWatch”, the feature syncs Disney+ playback with other subscribers no matter where they are, with each user having the ability to pause, rewind or fast forward.

GroupWatch is currently compatible with the Disney+ website and the app for iPhone, Android, smart TVs, and connected TV devices.

However, GroupWatch is currently only available in the US – it is expected to launch in the UK and Europe later this year.

Disney+ is the latest streaming service offering a co-watching feature, following the launch of Netflix Party Chrome Extension in March Prime Video Watch Party in June.

The “watch party” trend has become popular during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing friends and family to enjoy streaming services together during lockdown and self-isolation.

GroupWatch the latest experimental feature from Disney+, which recently offered the 2020 remake of Mulan as a £19.99 rental through the streaming service.

Not got Disney Plus UK yet? Sign up for £59.99 a year or £5.99 monthly.

How to watch Disney Plus with friends

Using Disney+ GroupWatch is surprisingly easy. Here’s your quick how to:

Open Disney+ on your iPhone, Android, or on Disney’s website. Select a movie or TV show. On the Details page, click the GroupWatch icon (an outline of three people). Invite up to six other Disney+ subscribers. Once everyone has accepted the invite, press play on your chosen movie or TV show.

Just bear in mind you’ll have to start the group on the mobile app or through the website – you can then move to a different device once everything is set up if you’d like. To change devices, simply boot up Disney+ on your chosen gadget and click the GroupWatch icon again.

Once playback has started, any invited member can pause, rewind or fast forward should they wish to take a break or rewatch a scene. Unlike Netflix Party there is no chat feature, but users can instead react through six available emojis: “like,” “funny,” “sad,” “angry,” “scared” and “surprised”.

Check out the best movies on Disney Plus – or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit the Technology hub for more tech news.