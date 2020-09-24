Best Amazon device deals ahead of Prime Day 2020

Amazon already has quite the family of devices, with a huge range of Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Alexa speakers – and this range is only set to grow.

The internet giant has scheduled an Amazon launch event that looks set to announce new Alexa devices, clearly planning not to be outdone by the 2020 Apple Event which saw the release of the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4.

It seems Amazon is tactfully launching their new products just in time for Prime Day and Black Friday – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had right now. Amazon is always pushing their devices with often generous discounts – here are the very best deals that we’ve found:

Best Echo and Alexa deals

One of Amazon’s most iconic and best-selling devices, the Alexa-powered Echo speakers have revolutionised music playback and kick-started the virtual assistant market. There may be a new model about to join the ever-growing Alexa family, but there are still three excellent variants going right now. We’ve listed the best offers below, or you can see more on our best Echo deals page.

Should you decide to buy then we have a handy Alexa set-up guide, as well as a list of Alexa-compatible devices to create your own fully voice-controlled home.

Echo Dot

The cheapest and most popular of Amazon’s Echo speakers, the diminutive Echo Dot offers a new fabric design, an improved speaker, and all the Alexa voice commands for a discounted price.

Echo Plus

The standard Echo boasts the best speaker by far with Dolby 360° audio, as well as a built-in Zigbee hub to easily control all your compatible smart home devices. Of course, it can also understand commands, set alarms, take calls, and the like.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 adds an 8inch HD screen on top of all your Alexa commands, meaning you can watch film and TV shows and make video calls as well as play music and organise your life. We were quite impressed – you can see more in our Echo Show 8 review.

Best Fire HD tablet deals

As well as their popular Kindle e-readers, Amazon has also been making the more multi-purpose Fire HD tablets for some time. They’re powerful pieces of kit – and only a fraction of the price of iPads…

Fire HD 10

Amazon’s latest tablet comes with a full HD 1080p screen, a 30 per cent faster processor, Alexa voice control, and up to 64GB of storage. It of course runs all your favourite apps, from Netflix to YouTube to Tik Tok.

Fire HD 8

The slightly smaller Fire HD 8 is impressive tech, packing all of the power of the Fire HD 10 into a more compact screen – and lower prices. The Fire HD 8 supports expandable storage up to 1 TB, fully charges in under 5 hours and has an all-new dedicated gaming mode.

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Perfect for parents worried about giving their children a fully-fledged tablet, this kids edition comes with all the power of a Fire HD tablet with plenty of worry-free restrictions. Set screen limits and educational goals with your smartphone and enjoy a free year of Amazon Kids+ – with access to thousands of apps, games, books, and audiobooks.

Best Fire Stick Deals

With the successful launch of Prime Video Amazon has been keen to ensure you can watch their shows on the biggest screen in the house – regardless of whether or not you have a smart TV. So for a quick and easy solution to getting the latest streaming shows on your TV screen, look no further than the Fire Stick.

We’ve rounded up the best below, or you can see the best Fire Stick deals.

Fire Stick 4K

For those with an Ultra HD TV, the Fire Stick 4K does everything a normal Fire Stick does but with support for 4K playback, HDR and Dolby Atmos. If you’re willing to shell out a bit more, the Fire TV Cube combines the best of Fire Stick and Alexa for the ultimate voice-controlled streaming system.

You can also see our handy guides on Fire Stick channel guide as well as our Fire Stick monthly fee breakdown.

Best Kindle Deals

The Kindle was one of the very first devices Amazon ever made all the way back in 2007 – and is still going strong now over a decade later. There have been a few updates since then, however, with three editions of the Kindle currently available with all sorts of features beyond just reading books. We’ve rounded up the best deals below – or you can see our full list of Kindle deals.

Best price for Kindle

The standard Kindle, but still impressive kit – as well as access to millions of books and enough storage for thousands, the Kindle has an adjustable front light, a 167 ppi glare-free display, a battery that lasts weeks, and BlueTooth connectivity for Audible audiobooks.

Best price for Kindle Paperwhite

For a more premium e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite has all the benefits of the standard Kindle but is also completely waterproof, has twice the storage at 8GB – or even 32GB if you’d like an entire virtual library. You can also choose a 4G connectivity for no monthly cost, so you’re never away from your next good page-turner.

You can also see our list of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to protect your new purchase.

Kindle Oasis

The complete Kindle package, the Oasis comes with a 7″, 300ppi flush-front display, an adjustable warm light to change screen shade, a redesign ideal for one-handed reading, and page turn buttons for fast skimming.

Kindle Kids Edition

That’s right – if you’re struggling to tear your child away from screens, at least this one will get them to read. The Kindle kids edition comes with a child-friendly cover, a 2-year guarantee, and a year of Amazon Kids+.

These devices will of course see great deals on Amazon Prime Day as well as Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.