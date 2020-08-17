Amazon Music launch Echo Dot offer available only for today

Amazon Music has just released a new special offer with the Echo Dot which is only available for today (17 August 2020), while stocks last.

New subscribers to Amazon Music can get their hands on an Amazon Echo Dot smart home device with a two month music subscription for just £24.97. If you’re already an Amazon Prime customer (try a free Amazon Prime trial), you can access this for even less at just £20.97.

By signing up, you’ll be subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited for two months (although the subscription automatically renews) which gives you access to thousands of stations and playlists and over 60 million songs.

This premium version of the music streaming service also means you can access everything without ads, so there’ll be no interruptions. Plus, if you can’t decide what to play next, you can ask Alexa to choose for you based on a mood, era or genre.

With this subscription you’ll also receive the Amazon Echo Dot, a nifty smart speaker and home assistant which allows you to use your voice to play music and request song changes.

Featuring Alexa, it can also answer queries and complete helpful tasks such as providing weather updates, setting alarms and reading the news along with a whole list of other features.

The 3rd Generation of the smart speaker also features a new improved speaker for richer sound compared to previous models and comes in a choice of four fabric texture colours; charcoal, heather grey, sandstone and plum (pictured above).

