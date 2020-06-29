10 of the best PS4 accessories for better gaming

There’s never been a better time for gamers, with so many exciting devices, updates and games available, including a whole host of experience-enhancing extras.

For those enjoying their PS4 while they gear up for the upcoming PS5 release date, we’ve found some of the best PS4 accessories to take your experience to the next level. There are a huge range of exciting extras available, from PS4 VR accessories like move motion controllers to PS4 controller accessories, such as aircraft joysticks and car racing steering wheels.

If you’re yet to get your hands on a PlayStation or are looking to upgrade to the latest model, we’ve also found the best PS4 deals available now.

10 of the best PS4 accessories

1. Arctis Pro + Gamedac

Steel Series are known for creating quality headsets. The Arctis Pro + GameDAC Hi-Res gaming audio system is the top of the range model, with premium high-res speakers for the best sound. It’s also made from polished steel and aluminium alloy for a high-spec finish.

Buy at Steel Series for £249.99

2. Arctis 1 For Playstation

If you haven’t got quite the budget for the ultimate Arctis headset, this one should still offer great performance when it comes to hearing all the detail. The noise-cancelling microphone technology means your voice should transmit clearly when communicating, too.

Buy at Steel Series for £49.99

3. Official DualShock 4 Charging Station for PS4 Controller

This handy charging station can support and charge two PS4 controllers at a time and neatly stores them together. It’s also an official PS4 product, so you have peace of mind when it comes to compatibility and being up to the job.

Buy at Argos for £12.99

4. Playstation VR Mega Pack

Dive into virtual reality with this complete bundle of PS4 VR accessories. It includes the official headset and camera as well as five games to get you going; VR Worlds, Skyrim, Astrobot, Resident Evil and Everybody’s Golf.

Buy at Smyths Toys £299.99

5. Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller

You can’t go wrong with an official DualShock controller for your PlayStation and this is the most up-to-date version so far. You can choose from a variety of colours and designs including blue and camouflage.

Buy at Amazon for £60

6. Nacon PS4 Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

This high-tech controller is customisable so serious gamers can adjust it to exactly what they need. You can interchange heads and shafts manually as well as adapt features like vibration intensity using the included software.

Buy at Amazon for £109.99

7. Seagate Game Drive 4 TB External Hard Drive

An external storage drive may not seem like one of the most obvious PS4 or PS4 pro accessories, but having a high-capacity drive allows you to store your games so you can take them anywhere with you. This huge 4TB model can hold up over 100 games at once and it’s officially licensed by PS4.

Buy at Amazon for £97.68

8. Sony Ps4 Move Wireless Motion Controllers – Twin Pack

If you’re looking for PS4 VR accessories, these Move Motion controllers allow your arm movements to be tracked. They can double as anything from a pool cue to a gun, so you can immerse yourself in your VR world.

Buy at Currys for £69.99

9. Thrustmaster T Flight Hotas 4 Joystick

This joystick is one of the more inventive PS4 controller accessories as it is designed just like proper flight controls. It is full sized and includes realistic details like a hand rest and rapid-fire trigger for use during intense gaming. There’s also a one year guarantee included.

Buy at Argos for £74.99

10. Driving Force Racing Wheel

Another of the more interesting PS4 controller accessories, this one will immerse you fully in driving simulation. The set consists of a steering wheel and pedals which have feedback, so you can feel elements like the terrain changing as you drive just like you would in a real car.

Buy at Logitech for £329.99