When is Skull and Bones released? What’s it about?

If Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag wasn’t enough to scratch your pirate itch, then have no fear as the very same developer is expanding the pirate theme into its very own game. So for those less interested in assassinations and more into rum-drinking, sea shanties and ship battles, this game may be for you…

Here’s all we know about Skull and Bones.

When is Skull and Bones released?

Quite the question – Skull and Bones was originally scheduled for release in late 2018 but was later delayed into 2019. The game was then delayed once more until after March 2020, which is currently our best release date – so long as it isn’t delayed again…

What consoles and platforms will Skull and Bones be available on?

Skull and Bones has been confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Skull and Bones about?

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Skull and Bones is a tactical action game focused on piracy and naval warfare. Players take control of a customisable pirate captain – hopefully with the option of peg legs and parrots – and can explore the Indian Ocean through a single-player campaign or multiplayer combat.

Gameplay seems similar to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, except the sole focus is on sinking other ships – using a variety of tools such as wind positioning, additional ships and a variety of cannons and abilities. Ship customisation can affect your speed and combat skills, or even be used to disguise yourself. Unusually you can also form alliances during multiplayer modes to take on powerful enemies – but these alliances can easily be broken…

Is there a trailer for Skull and Bones?

Yes – it looks like the Pirates of the Caribbean game we’ve always wanted: