Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

As The Masked Singer kicks off its second series, fans are trawling across social media trying to uncover who the mystery celebrities are this year.

There’s a brand new line-up of The Masked Singer contestants to investigate, which means more jaw-dropping and frankly surreal costumes to enjoy.

With judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on hand to offer their suggestions, it’s time to look at the leading theories about one of this year’s most enigmatic characters: Dragon.

The Masked Singer viewers are unsure of who exactly could be under the fiery costume, but a handful of names are starting to crop up in association.

Will any of the judges be able to guess this star correctly? Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon.

Who is Dragon? Songs, clues, guesses

According to The Masked Singer, Dragon is “a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?”.

Songs:

Week one – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ+ ally

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

Guesses:

Courtney Act

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Is Dragon Courtney Act?

A popular theory on social media is that Dragon could be Drag Race star Courtney Act, who competed on the sixth series of RuPaul’s drag queen competition. That would certainly explain the possible LGBTQ+ rainbow featured on the costume, but Act hasn’t dropped any hints to suggest they could be involved.

Is Dragon Jessie Tyler Ferguson?

Rita Ora thinks American actor Jessie Tyler Ferguson could be behind the costume of Dragon.

Jessie is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. He is married to lawyer Justin Mikita, with whom he shares a son with.

He previously spoke about the process of coming out to his father who he told three times when he was 17, 19 and 21.

“It’s a coming out process for them as well,” he said.

Is Dragon Kevin McCloud?

One of the judges thinks television presenter Kevin McCloud could be fiery Dragon. McCloud has presented the Channel 4 series Grand Designs, so the photo of the house with money could be a nod to his role on the show, which features elaborate architectural homebuilding projects.

Is Dragon Dion Dublin?

Like McCloud, Dion Dublin who works on the BBC’s Homes Under The Hammer, was put forward as the possible star behind the mask of Dragon.

In 2015, Dublin joined the renovation show, working alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell.

Is Dragon Sandi Toksvig?

Unlike the other judges, Davina believes Dragon could be a lady dragon, and thinks Sandi Toksvig might be the culprit.

Sandi is a British comedian and presenter, who presented the Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020.

She is also a political activist, having co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

In 1994, Sandi came out as a lesbian. According to the Telegraph, she made the decision after becoming a mother to three children as she did not want her children to grow up ashamed of having two mothers. She is now married to psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV.