When will Beat the Chasers return?

It’s good news for The Chase fans! Following a successful debut of Beat the Chasers, the primetime spin-off is back for another series.

Advertisement

The show attracted an impressive 5.7 million viewers in its first episode and even beat the critically acclaimed drama Normal People over on BBC One.

With just five episodes, Beat the Chasers left fans wanting more, and their wish has now been granted.

So when is it back? What can viewers expect? And will new chaser and former contestant Darragh Ennis be taking part?

Here’s everything you need to know about series two of Beat the Chasers.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second series of Beat the Chasers?

Yes! The Governess herself confirmed Beat the Chasers would return, while speaking to RadioTimes.com in May 2020.

“We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can,” Anne exclusively said. “We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, “This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes.”

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.’

ITV then announced that Beat the Chasers will air as part of their winter 2021 schedule, along with spin-off shows The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains, and Automobiles and Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

When will Beat the Chasers series two be on TV?

There’s not long to go now – ITV has confirmed that Beat the Chasers will return at 9pm on Sunday 3rd January on ITV. After a year of zoom quizzes, what better way to kick off 2021!

The nail-biting series will air across seven nights on ITV in a peak slot.

Confirmed: Beat The Chasers returns Sunday 3 January at 9pm on ITV. pic.twitter.com/PiJGpu8DHt — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020

What is Beat the Chasers?

Beat the Chasers is a popular spin-off show, inspired by hit daytime series The Chase. Instead of inviting a team of contestants to challenge one chaser, this time Bradley Walsh invites a solo quizzer to take on two, three, four or all five Chasers. The more of them they go up against, the greater their cash prize could be. All of the show’s current Chasers took part in the series: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

Speaking of the new series, Walsh said: “I am over the moon that Beat The Chasers is back for a second series. We had such a fantastic time on the first series and myself and the Chasers are raring to go for this second outing. If another series wasn’t enough to be getting on with, we’ve also got more episodes – airing for seven nights on ITV.

“And if you think the contestants have had some extra time to brush up on their quizzing skills these past few months, just imagine how much our quizzing geniuses have been genning up. So, it’s time once again to see who has got the nerve to take on these general knowledge whizzes and if anyone can Beat The Chasers…”

Will new Chaser Darragh be in Beat the Chasers?

The Chase has now welcomed new Chaser Darragh Ennis to its ranks, who was previously a contestant on the show. If his name rings a bell it might be because he went viral – while his incredible quizzing prowess won his team £9000 in the bank, his teammates took minus offers and lost the cash he had accumulated. #JusticeforDarragh started trending and his performance eventually got him the job as the sixth Chaser, not a bad result! Darragh’s debut on The Chase saw a record 4.9million viewers tune in.

Unfortunately, however, Darragh Ennis won’t be competing on Beat the Chasers.

understands that his absence from the series is due to scheduling.

Which Chasers will appear on Beat the Chasers series two?

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers series two will feature five of the nation’s favourite quiz geniuses: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace. On the new series Anne Hegerty said: “We’ve become more used to working together as a team. We’re better at anticipating who is going to know things, when to buzz in and when to leave it. We understand each other’s style, better. I’m still very slow on the buzzer, that’s something that hasn’t changed.”

Advertisement

Beat the Chasers series two starts on ITV on January 3rd. To see what else is on TV check out our TV Guide. For more Christmas viewing suggestions, check out our best Christmas TV for 2020 guide.