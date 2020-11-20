Both Wednesday and Thursday, more than a third of TV viewers tuned into The Chase.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Darragh joins the line-up of Chasers having competed as a contestant on the series back in 2017.

He previously took on Paul Sinha, but wasn't able to take home the prize money with his team.

More like this

As is customary, he's been given an intimidating nickname by host Bradley Walsh, who yesterday introduced fans to Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis.

On the subject of joining the long-running quiz show, Ennis said: “I’m so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It’s brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to take on more contestants!”

Bradley added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Advertisement

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.