How to watch and stream Succession – your guide to the show

HBO comedy-drama Succession has established itself as one of the hottest ongoing TV shows in just two seasons and the latest news is that production will start on season three in November, “hopefully”, says star Brian Cox.

In the first two instalments of the show (which was created by former Peep Show boss Jesse Armstrong) we were introduced to the Roy clan and its various warring family members, with extremely dramatic consequences at the end of the second run.

And it looks like the third series will ramp it up another few notches, with Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, explaining that Armstrong told him what will happen and “it’s jolly thrilling, that’s all I can say”.

Cox expanded on this on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM: “I nearly fell off my chair because [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then he told me…”

Cox continued that the secrets were safe with him: “The rest of the cast will never, never, never know.”

One of Succession’s’ writers Lucy Prebble recently teased that the drama could be about to go international, while there’s bound to be all sorts of fall-out from the events of season two.

Here’s where to watch HBO’s Succession.

How to watch Succession online

After an unbearable period of absence, both series of Succession are once again back on Sky streaming service NOW TV and will be staying put until 7th December 2020.

That gives you plenty of time to get caught up on the antics of the Roy family, which is particularly convenient given that the hotly anticipated third season is around the corner…

What is Succession about?

The Roy family controls one of the biggest media companies in the world, but when their ageing patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), steps back from the family business, his children begin competing to take his place.

Despite having some serious hang-ups and claims to the company that vary wildly in legitimacy, they all remain eager for greater power and ruthlessly attempt to strengthen their positions.

With this premise, Succession gives viewers an enticing inside look at a Murdoch-esque media empire, complete with scheming and back-stabbing, while effortlessly walking the tightrope between comedy and drama.

Who is in the cast of The Succession?

Brian Cox (Medici: Masters of Florence) plays family patriarch Logan Roy, who is forced to step back from the company he created due to age and health concerns.

His adult offspring include Jeremy Strong (The Gentlemen) as power-hungry Kendall, Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs) as political fixer Siobhan, Kieran Culkin (Fargo) as immature man-child Roman and Alan Ruck (The Exorcist) as distant eldest son Connor.

Matthew MacFadyen (Quiz) also stars as Siobhan’s husband Tom, an executive at her father’s media company, while Nicholas Braun (How to Be Single), J Smith-Cameron (Search Party) and Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) round out the cast as extended family and friends.

How many seasons of Succession are there?

The first two seasons of Succession are available to stream on NOW TV, with a brand new third outing expected for release sometime in 2021.

Where is Succession filmed?

Most of Succession’s filming locations are in New York, including Manhattan, Long Island and Brooklyn. Filming has also been conducted in New Mexico, New Jersey and even Eastnor Castle, in England.

