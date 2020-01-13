When is Fargo season four on TV? What’s it about? Who is in the cast?

Critically acclaimed anthology series Fargo is returning to television in 2020, with another bizarre crime story from the mind of head writer Noah Hawley.

The series is a spiritual successor to the Coen Brothers film of the same name, which saw release way back in 1996 starring Frances McDormand and William H Macy.

The television series tells a self-contained original story in each season, with the fourth looking as strong as ever – here’s what you need to know…

When is Fargo season four on TV?

The fourth season will begin in the United States on Sunday 19th April 2020 on FX. In the UK, the last three seasons have aired on Channel 4, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Fargo will return there this year.

We will update this page as more information becomes available.

What is season four of Fargo about?

The fourth season of Fargo moves to the midwestern Kansas City. There we find Loy Cannon, the head of an African-American crime family which establishes a shaky truce with the rival Italian mob.

As a show of good will, the two families trade sons but this ends up being the spark that sets off an unexpected chain of events. If previous seasons of Fargo are anything to go by, expect backstabbing, tension and of course, murder!

Who is in the cast of Fargo season four?

This series has consistently attracted big name talent to its cast and season four is no exception. American actor and comedian Chris Rock is in the lead role this time, playing crime boss Loy Cannon who finds himself in an unstable alliance with the Italian mob.

Also in the cast this time around are Italian actor Francesco Acquaroli (Suburra: Blood on Rome) and Ben Whishaw, voice of Paddington bear and the Q to Daniel Craig’s 007, who will portray a Rabbi.

Other actors boarding the series include Jack Huston (The Irishman), Jason Schwartzman (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Jeremie Harris (Legion), Amber Midthunder (Legion) and musician Andrew Bird.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer for Fargo season four is embedded below: