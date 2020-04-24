Ricky Gervais reveals why After Life season 2’s “brutal” twist had to happen

Netflix’s bittersweet series After Life has launched its second season and if you were hoping that writer/star Ricky Gervais was going to go a little easier on his character Tony this time around, think again.

Advertisement

**Warning – spoilers follow!**

The fifth episode of season two sees Tony, still grieving the loss of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), discover that his father Ray (David Bradley) has also passed away, after living with dementia.

Hasn’t poor Tony suffered enough? Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Gervais revealed that he wanted to reflect the chaos and unpredictability of everyday life by having Tony suffer another major blow.

“S**t happens,” he explained. “As fun as that character [Ray] is to be around forever, I think sometimes you have to look at the brutal realities, or the brutal possibilities – and that’s what drama is, it’s conflict.

“[You think], what’s the worst thing that can happen? What’s the best thing that can happen? And sometimes they happen close to each other, it’s a simple as that – you’re having the best day and then you get an awful text… it’s life.

“So ‘it happens’ is the answer. It happens.”

It’s an answer we can accept… provided nothing bad happens to Tony’s dog in After Life season three.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

There’s always the possibility, too, that the Ray character could reappear in any future season by way of home video footage, a la Lisa – with Gervais insisting that Tony’s late wife would continue to be “integral” to After Life going forward.

“She would be integral,” he said. “It’s such a rich vein: the wife he’s lost, and all the guilt, and moving on, and her vs. someone else… it’s like, who could compare with this perfect wife? She’s never gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all those things.”

Advertisement

After Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix – take a look at our list of the best TV shows on Netflix, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide