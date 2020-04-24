Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Ricky Gervais reveals why After Life season 2’s “brutal” twist had to happen

Ricky Gervais reveals why After Life season 2’s “brutal” twist had to happen

The writer/star of Netflix's bittersweet series opens up about its latest heart-wrenching moment. **CONTAINS SPOILERS**

After Life season 2

Netflix’s bittersweet series After Life has launched its second season and if you were hoping that writer/star Ricky Gervais was going to go a little easier on his character Tony this time around, think again.

Advertisement

**Warning – spoilers follow!**

The fifth episode of season two sees Tony, still grieving the loss of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), discover that his father Ray (David Bradley) has also passed away, after living with dementia.

Hasn’t poor Tony suffered enough? Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Gervais revealed that he wanted to reflect the chaos and unpredictability of everyday life by having Tony suffer another major blow.

David Bradley in After Life

“S**t happens,” he explained. “As fun as that character [Ray] is to be around forever, I think sometimes you have to look at the brutal realities, or the brutal possibilities – and that’s what drama is, it’s conflict.

“[You think], what’s the worst thing that can happen? What’s the best thing that can happen? And sometimes they happen close to each other, it’s a simple as that – you’re having the best day and then you get an awful text… it’s life.

“So ‘it happens’ is the answer. It happens.”

It’s an answer we can accept… provided nothing bad happens to Tony’s dog in After Life season three.

There’s always the possibility, too, that the Ray character could reappear in any future season by way of home video footage, a la Lisa – with Gervais insisting that Tony’s late wife would continue to be “integral” to After Life going forward.

“She would be integral,” he said. “It’s such a rich vein: the wife he’s lost, and all the guilt, and moving on, and her vs. someone else… it’s like, who could compare with this perfect wife? She’s never gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all those things.”

Advertisement

After Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix – take a look at our list of the best TV shows on Netflix, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about After Life

Ricky Gervais
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

After Life – Ricky Gervais, Ashley Jensen

When is After Life season 3 released on Netflix? Cast and latest news

David Bradley in After Life

Ricky Gervais says there needs to be “real demand” for After Life season 3

Anti in After Life

Ricky Gervais says After Life season 2 “might resonate even more” in challenging times

After Life season 2 filming

Where is After Life season 2 filmed?