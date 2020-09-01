Will there be a second series of All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5?

Even before Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small remake hits our screens, the team is already looking ahead – to series two and beyond.

The drama is based on the novels by James Herriot (aka Alf Wight), which were previously adapted as a movie in 1974 and then made into a seven-season series for the BBC between 1979 and 1990.

Now All Creatures Great and Small is back for a six-part series and a Christmas special this time starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse. Set in the Yorkshire Dales, it follows newly-trained veterinary assistant and ‘fish out of water’ James Herriot (Ralph) who lands a job at a rural veterinary practice with eccentric boss Siegfried Farnon (West).

Speaking about the impact of coronavirus, executive producer Colin Callender said: “There is a bizarre, slightly odd silver lining for us, because we are using this time to commission Ben Vanstone [the writer] and the writing team to work on season two, with the hope of getting back into production in the New Year on the second season. And so we’re able to use this lockdown period to work on the development and script development.”

He added: “Ben [Frow, head of Channel 5] has already said he wants a second season; Masterpiece who are playing this in America in the New Year, they want a second season; all3media, who are our financial partners, they want a second season. So we all hope this will become a regular part of the Channel 5 schedule, and we’re using this time to develop the next season.”

Throwing Channel 5’s weight behind the idea of a second season, Frow told press: “I was the first one to go, oh we should be doing this again – we should definitely be doing this. We will find a way to do it again. Look, whatever happens we’re going to do it again.

“I would never predict if it’s going to be a ratings smash, but I do believe it couldn’t be better timing and we’ve certainly done all we can to make it work… I think it’s an important piece of our portfolio. I think it is something that we should have amongst our drama mix and I’m very proud of it, and I think – I don’t like to predict and I don’t like to assume, but I’m optimistic about it.”

Frow also raised the prospect of multiple future series, even beyond the point where the material from the original books runs out (as it has with Call the Midwife).

“We will definitely do a second series,” he said. “And a third! And wouldn’t it be nice if we could do a fourth and a fifth and just – how many series of Downton Abbey were there? Quite a lot. And we just keep going, we can go into the ’40s and then we can go to the ’50s and then we start making it up, a bit like Call the Midwife.”

The cast are also on board. “Where your character can go next is a really exciting conversation to have,” Callum Woodhouse said, while Samuel West mused: “It’s odd actually how little you get the chance as an actor to play a character for a while. And when they’re as important as these ones, the possibility of doing it for more than one would just be wonderful.”

All Creatures Great and Small starts on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.