Love Island USA is coming to the UK, ITV confirm

Christmas has come early for all you Love Island fans (by you, we certainly mean us too), because Love Island USA is coming to ITV2!

From September, the US version of the much-loved dating series will be broadcast on the network at 9pm.

Starting next month, viewers will be able to follow season two of the US version as a new line-up of sexy singletons try to find love in a luxury villa.

Set in the Neon Capital of The World, Las Vegas, the cast will be sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to preside over the antics as these singles embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.

The US islanders will get to know each other with the chance of finding “the one”, however, things could get shaken up as new bombshells arrive on the ‘island’.

Over the weeks, the couples will be put through the test of love, with only one couple in with a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year. Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten COVID with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.

“Certainly the ‘villa’ is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing. We believe Love Island fans will embrace this Sin City twist, my bet is the series will be another big hit.”

The news comes after ITV2 aired season one of Love Island: Australia over the summer, following the cancellation of the UK series.

In May, the network announced that the summer series of Love Island 2020 was cancelled as it was impossible to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown.

The network then made the decision to air the 2018 Australia series in July in place of Love Island 2020, with fans tuning in to watch all the fun Down Under, before Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp were crowned Love Island: Australia winners.

If the US contestants are anything like their Aussie brothers and sisters, viewers could be in for a right treat. We can’t wait!

Love Island USA season 2 starts on ITV2 on September 7th. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.