When is Billie Piper’s Sky drama I Hate Suzie on TV?

Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper is reuniting with Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble, co-creating a new Sky original drama about an actor called Suzie Pickles whose life unravels.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Hate Suzie:

When is I Hate Suzie on TV?

All episodes of I Hate Suzie will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020.

I Hate Suzie. A show created by Billie and I will be on Sky Atlantic. All episodes available from 27th August. pic.twitter.com/p66c3cW4V4 — Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 4, 2020

What is I Hate Suzie about?

The “excruciatingly honest” eight-part series follows Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose world is turned upside down after her phone is hacked and images of her in a “compromising position” are leaked.

Exposed and devastated, Suzie attempts to hold her life and career together, as well as her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings).

Episode by episode, she goes through all the stages of grief — Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance — while seeking counsel from her best friend and manager, Naomi (Leila Farzad). As Sky puts it, this “bold, bracing” drama asks “if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’.”

Screenwriter and playwright Lucy Prebble previously created and wrote the TV drama Secret Diary of a Call Girl (starring Piper), and she has been a writer and producer on Succession. Her plays include The Sugar Syndrome, The Effect, ENRON, and A Very Expensive Poison.

“It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London – to work with me again,” Piper said. “We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”

Some of the drama was actually filmed on location at London’s Comic Con in 2019.

Is there a trailer for I Hate Suzie?

Yes! You can watch the first look trailer here:

Who is in the cast of I Hate Suzie?

Billie Piper plays the eponymous Suzie. The Olivier Award-winning actress is probably best known for playing Belle in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and for playing Rose Tyler in Doctor Who.

She is joined by Leila Farzad as her best friend and manager, Naomi. The actress has appeared in Lee Ingleby drama Innocent, Cuffs, and Pepper Pig (as Mummy Cat).

Suzie’s husband Cob is played by Daniel Ings. The actor previously starred as Matt Taverner in W1A, Philip’s pal Mike Parker in The Crown, Luke in Lovesick, Andy in the TV series Instinct, Francis in The English Game, and David Gilkes in the Black Mirror episode Smithereens.

The cast also includes Dexter Fletcher as Ben Detroit and Luke Franks as Raptor.

