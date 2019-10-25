But in Sky drama I Hate Suzie, Piper's character has her world turned upside down when her phone is hacked and an image of her in a "compromising position" is leaked.

The image shows Billie Piper on stage with Luke Franks, who plays Comic Con interviewer Raptor, while the camera crew films scenes for the eight-part drama.

According to Sky: "In the episode being filmed, Suzie is keen to go to Comic Con where she is appearing as a panellist to talk about a show from ten years ago. Suzie has always had a brilliant time at Comic Con and her association with the event is that she knows it will be a place where the audience will let her forget the scandal, give her a warm welcome and only be interested in talking about her work."

More like this

Written by Succession's Lucy Prebble and co-created by Prebble and Piper, I Hate Suzie is billed as "excruciatingly honest".

Further cast includes Daniel Ings, Leila Farzad, Nathaniel Martello-White, Lorraine Ashbourne and Phil Daniels.

Advertisement

I Hate Suzie will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020