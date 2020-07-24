When is Death in Paradise season 10’s release date? Cast and latest news

Season nine of Death in Paradise introduced us to a brand new lead detective, with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) taking over from DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

Advertisement

Neville wasn’t keen on Saint Marie at first, citing the bugs, the constant heat, the spicy cuisine… well, pretty much everything. But by the end of the season he had (of course) been won over by the island’s charms.

While the 10th season will give viewers and Saint Marie residents the opportunity to get to know newcomer Neville, the upcoming season will also feature some very familiar faces – including a surprise return from former regular Josephine Jobert, reprising her role as DS Florence Cassell.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Death in Paradise season 10.

Has Death in Paradise been delayed due to coronavirus?

Filming on the show was delayed due to the global pandemic – but as of July 2020, filming has once again resumed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience.”

Death in Paradise also shared a clip of Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) back (and wearing a facemask) on the Guadeloupe shores. And, as a special treat for fans, he revealed that Joséphine Jobert, who played Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell, will be returning to show.

Look who’s raring to go in Guadeloupe!@RalfLittle is excited to be back and has a message for everyone back home! Hold on, who’s that he’s bumped into whilst learning his lines…? #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/tFnbsx7qhs — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 24, 2020

However, all this doesn’t mean that the show will still be arriving on our screens according to schedule – after all, filming was originally due to start back in March.

We had previously expected Death in Paradise to return to BBC One in January 2021. The Caribbean crime drama had returned reliably each January since 2013, so that seemed like a safe bet – but now we’ll have just to wait and see whether the show’s air date is delayed, and – if so – by how long.

Back in March 2020, creator Robert Thorogood said: “Very sad to report that Death in Paradise Series 10 won’t start filming next month in wonderful Guadeloupe. We’re all a bit thrown to say the least, but we’ll be back – at some point – and look forward to start killing people again as soon as possible.”

In a statement to Hello!, the show’s executive producer Tim Key said of their decision to delay filming: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Is Death in Paradise getting another series?

Yes! Death in Paradise will be back for series 10. In fact, both series nine and series 10 were commissioned by the BBC at exactly the same time, so we’ve known for a while that the drama will be continuing.

“We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” executive producer Tim Key said back in in 2019.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Death in Paradise series 10 cast: Will Ralf Little be back?

Yes! Although DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series nine complaining about the sun and the mosquitos and the spicy food, and despite his intense desire to get the next flight home as soon as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and decided to stay.

There’s also the surprise return of former series regular D.S. Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert.

And not only that – it looks like she may be a potential love interest for Neville.

The BBC teased, “Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.”

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

BBC / Red Planet

Other cast members expected to return include Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The BBC has also teased a new series regular, played by Tahj Miles. His character is an 18-year-old petty criminal, Marlon Pryce – but it seems like he’s being lined up as an unlikely recruit to the police force.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.