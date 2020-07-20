E4 won’t air Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season 7

The final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD won’t be broadcast on E4, the channel that has served as its UK home for the past four years.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sci-fi series began by resurrecting the character of Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and putting him in charge of an all-new team of SHIELD agents.

The series got off to a wobbly start but soon won over fans as it embarked on increasingly ambitious stories, incorporating comic book favourites such as Ghost Rider and the Inhumans.

The seventh and final season premiered in May in the United States, leaving UK fans hungry for details about when it might arrive on our shores.

Unfortunately, they have a little while longer to wait, as E4 has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that it will not be airing Agents of SHIELD season seven, despite its history with the programme.

It’s unclear where the final mission for Coulson and his allies will end up, but Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are possible options, as both services are currently streaming older seasons of the show.

However, the remaining episodes are unlikely to land on a streaming platform until the final season concludes in the US, meaning British fans will have longer to wait and some huge spoilers to avoid.

As Agents of SHIELD draws to a close, the future of Marvel television looks bright (albeit very different), as the studio focuses on bringing its A-list talent to big-budget dramas on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first of these new projects to debut, but was recently delayed due to production problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

