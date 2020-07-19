Disney+ delays release of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

Disney+ has pushed back the release date of its first Marvel Studios’ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The superhero miniseries, which will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel roles of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively, was due to land on the platform in August, however, Disney+ confirmed with its schedule for next month’s releases that this would no longer be the case.

Production on the six-part series was halted back in March due to the global spread of COVID-19, which is the main reason behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay, according to The Verge.

Disney+ has not yet announced a new premiere date for the show, but as the series still requires a few weeks of filming before production can wrap, we may not see the pair of Avengers until 2021.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to follow Barnes (Stan) and Wilson (Mackie) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers pass his Captain America shield on to Wilson. While Disney has given few plot points away, a teaser trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl in February, showed Wilson using the shield, hinting at his possible new role as Captain America.

With The Handmaid’s Tale’s Kari Skogland directing, the series will also see Daniel Bruhl return as Baron Zemo, while Black Mirror’s Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, also known as Super Patriot.

The Avengers spin-off isn’t the only Disney+ series facing delays, with WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye also having been pushed back, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WandaVision, which will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision respectively, is now scheduled to premiere in December 2020, while Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye series are set for a 2021 release date.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out what’s on with our TV Guide.