Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Thomas Skinner

Tom will be serving dessert with a spoonful of Sugar.

THOMAS SKINNER

As if facing Claude, Karren and Lord Sugar on The Apprentice wasn’t enough, 2019 contestant Thomas Skinner has put himself up for another grilling, this time on Celebrity MasterChef.

The entrepreneur is one of  famous faces lined up for this year’s series, in which John and Gregg will push their cooking abilities to their very limits.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thomas, as he prepares to enter Britain’s most intimidating kitchen.

Who is Thomas Skinner?

What’s Thomas’ Instagram? @iamtomskinner

What’s Thomas’ Twitter? @iamtomskinner

Thomas was one of the big characters in last year’s series of The Apprentice.

Despite losing all nine tasks he was involved with, he was a fan favourite thanks to his positivity and enthusiasm. He described himself as a”full time geeza” and came from a similar background to Lord Sugar, starting out selling on a market stall before he launched his own business.

He still owns The Fluffy Pillow Company, which sells beds, and pillows, obviously.

In fact, one of his business’ unique selling points is a memory foam pillow made to its “own special comfort recipe”. Sounds snuggly.

Thomas has a maverick approach to business, saying “I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong. I’m my own person”.

He may not have won The Apprentice, but Thomas enjoyed a record-breaking week of sales at his business after he was fired, so not all is lost.

Plus Thomas has recently announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sinead.

Let’s hope he goes further on MasterChef than he did in Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

Celebrity Masterchef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

