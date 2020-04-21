When is the BBC’S Big Night In on TV? Time, date and what you need to know

Two of the BBC’s biggest charities are coming together for a night of live entertainment later in April.

Advertisement

Comic Relief and Children in Need will be teaming up for The Big Night In to “support, entertain, cheer up and help out anyone who needs any or all of those things”.

The show will also feature some famous faces, including a comedy legend’s much-anticipated comeback and the Strictly cast with a fun initiative for everyone to get involved at home.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BBC’s Big Night In.

When is The Big Night In on TV?

The Big Night In will air on BBC One on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm. It’s likely the show will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What’s it all about?

The phrase “dark/challenging/times times” has been used a lot lately to describe the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the world. The Big Night In is a response to that, promising to bring some light into British homes.

The charity event will comply with the current government-mandated self-isolation rules, with many of the famous faces tuning in from home. According to a statement by the BBC, there will be chances to win “money can’t buy prizes”, live music performances and “big surprises”.

Viewers will also get the chance to donate, if they feel able to do so, and support “vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the crisis.”

The funds raised will be split evenly between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Who will feature?

The Big Night In will mark comedian Peter Kay‘s comeback, following on from his recently announced, audio-only episode of Car Share. It will be Kay’s first public appearance since 2017.

Not only will Kay be performing a comedy routine, but he’ll also recreate his iconic Amarillo video for the event. He’s even asked key workers to film themselves marching to the Tony Christie hit.

Calling all Peter Kay fans and all you fabulous key wokers!Peter is recreating his iconic Comic Relief music video to… Posted by Peter Kay on Monday, April 20, 2020

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will co-host together (while at a safe distance).

Catherine Tate will also be delivering on the comedy front, with Gary Barlow on hand to perform and the Strictly cast giving tips on dancing around the house while on lockdown.

What is Strictly’s Keep Dancing Challenge and can you get involved?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced on The One Show on Tuesday 14th April that Strictly was launching the Keep Dancing Challenge.

In the days leading up to the Big Night In, Strictly professionals will release instruction videos every night so that everyone can learn a routine ahead of the event, where everyone can dance together.

Fifteen-minute segments will air on The One Show, and everyone can get involved by sharing videos of themselves dancing along with the hashtag #KeepDancingChallenge on social media or on the Strictly website.

You might even make it to the small screen, as videos will be shared during the Big Night In.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.