Airing on April 23rd, hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, the show will see the BBC's biggest charitable partners, Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need, come together for the first time ever to highlight and commend those "going the extra mile" to support their communities during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Other stars set to appear on the night – from the safety of their homes, of course – include Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow, with more famous faces to be announced in the coming days.

As part of the show, Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers have recently unveiled the #keepdancingchallenge – a dance routine they hope audience members will learn ahead of the evening.

More like this

Set to Dua Lipa’s Physical, the idea is for those at home to film themselves mastering the routine, and send in videos to The Big Night In via social media – with a supercut of the best moments to be aired on the night.

Throughout the show, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the BBC's two charities, which are currently supporting vulnerable people across the UK suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the UK Treasury would match any contributions made by the UK public, pound for pound.

Advertisement

The Big Night In will air live on BBC One on Thursday 23rd April from 7 - 10pm.