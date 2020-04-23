This time around Kay has called on the help of the British public, including NHS nurses, to recreate the famous video - with Christie himself also making an appearance.

Speaking to The Sun about the video, Christie said that he hoped it would see the same success as the previous Kay version - which shot to the top of the UK charts.

"To have a No 1 at the age of 77 would be incredible," he said. "I just can’t believe it. The song will now cross over three generations — 1971, 2005 and now 2020.

"Every DJ I speak to says Amarillo is the one song they guarantee will fill a dance floor, and I see why. What’s not to like about it? It’s the gift that keeps on giving — I wish I had one like that every five years."

He added, "I’m really excited by it. There’ll be plenty of people dancing, singing and jumping around with musicians added on. It’s great that nurses are playing a part too. It’ll be fantastic."

Amarillo is just one part of an action packed schedule for The Big Night In, which sees Comic Relief and Children in Need teaming up for the first time to "support, entertain, cheer up and help out anyone who needs any or all of those things."

Kay has not appeared on live television since 2017, when he spoke at the We Are Manchester concert which was held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The Big Night in airs tonight on BBC One from 7pm.