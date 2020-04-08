Accessibility Links

When is the BBC’S Big Night In on TV? Who’s in it?

Everything you need to know about the BBC's star-studded charity event

Peter Kay

Two of the BBC’s biggest charities are coming together for a night of live entertainment later in April.

Comic Relief and Children in Need will be teaming up for The Big Night In to “support, entertain, cheer up and help out anyone who needs any or all of those things”.

The show will also feature some famous faces, including a comedy legend’s much-anticipated comeback… Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BBC’s Big Night In.

When is The Big Night In on TV?

The Big Night In will air on BBC One on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm. It’s likely the show will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What’s it all about?

The phrase “dark/challenging/times times” has been used a lot lately to describe the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the world. The Big Night In is a response to that, promising to bring some light into British homes.

The charity event will comply with the current government-mandated self-isolation rules, with many of the famous faces tuning in from home. According to a statement by the BBC, there will be chances to win “money can’t buy prizes”, live music performances and “big surprises”.

shows support for BBC Children in Need at Elstree Studios on November 18, 2016 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom.

Viewers will also get the chance to donate, if they feel able to do so, and support “vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the crisis.”

The funds raised will be split evenly between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Who will feature?

The Big Night In will mark comedian Peter Kay‘s comeback, following on from his recently announced, audio-only episode of Car Share. It will be Kay’s first public appearance since 2017.

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will co-host together (while at a safe distance).

Catherine Tate will also be delivering on the comedy front, with Gary Barlow on hand to perform and the Strictly cast giving tips on dancing around the house while on lockdown.

