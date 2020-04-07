Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Russell Howard launches new show Home Time on Sky and NOW TV

Russell Howard launches new show Home Time on Sky and NOW TV

The series will be filmed from his childhood bedroom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Russell Howard visits Build to discuss the "Respite Stand-Up" World Tour at Build Studio on March 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Russell Howard will host a brand new show from home that will shine a light on heart-warming stories and inspiring work unfolding across the nation.

Advertisement

The series will be produced on a tight schedule to stay up to date with events happening in the news, featuring interviews with famous faces and everyday heroes of the coronavirus crisis as well as live performances.

Russell Howard’s Home Time will air on Sky One and NOW TV on Tuesdays at 10pm and Thursdays at 10:30pm, starting with this Thursday 9th April.

Nine episodes of the series have been commissioned, which should take it through to at least Thursday 7th May.

Howard said: “Like you I’m stuck at home going slowly mad. So, I’m doing a new show where I’ll be trying to spread some joy in these strange times, chatting to some famous faces and unsung heroes. But crucially not touching ANY of them.”

The comedian will be donating his entire fee for the show to NHS Charities Together and The Trussell Trust.

Philip Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, said: “We’re living in the strangest and anxious of moments, in a world where we communicate with our friends and families solely via online platforms; where crossing the road to avoid people is considered polite and where we’d gladly grass up our neighbours for sitting on a park bench. So, who better to unpick the oddness with his unique take on the world than Russell Howard.”

Howard went into more detail on the ideas behind the show in a video on his YouTube page:

Other celebrities have also taken similar measures to help cheer up fans and raise funds for charity, including John Krasinski, Matthew McConaughey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Russell Howard's Home Time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Russell Howard visits Build to discuss the "Respite Stand-Up" World Tour at Build Studio on March 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Order of the Phoenix

You can tour the Harry Potter: A History of Magic Exhibit for free

shows support for BBC Children in Need at Elstree Studios on November 18, 2016 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom.

BBC One to air star-studded charity live show The Big Night In