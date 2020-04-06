"The response to the first episode was incredibly positive and for me, on a personal level, extremely emotionally overwhelming," Krasinski said in the opening sequence.

He then went on to showcase the show's brand new intro, which was created by a viewer who thought SGN could do with a little improvement.

Though "meteorologist" Robert De Niro features in the episode, it's the Hamilton original cast who steal the show in what has to be one of the best lockdown "Zoom bombs".

Krasinski invited Hamilton super-fan Aubrey on the show via a Zoom call following a Tweet from her mum. Aubrey had tickets to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's popular musical for her birthday, but had to self-isolate at home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead.

Luckily, Krasinski is married to Mary Poppins herself Emily Blunt, who co-starred alongside Miranda in the Disney reboot and was able to pull some strings.

While chatting to Krasinski and Blunt, Aubrey is surprised when Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the call and begins performing her favourite Hamilton song. Not only that, but he is joined by the original cast, including Leslie Odom Jr, Anthony Ramos and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

You can watch the heartwarming reunion below:

