The upcoming film version isn't an outright adaptation in the style of 2012's Les Miserables or 2019's Cats (*shudder*), but a recording of the stage show filmed across three live performances.

Clocking in at two hours and 40 minutes long, rights to the release have been acquired by Disney for a hefty $75 million, with a planned release on 15th October 2021, reports Deadline Hollywood.

The film version will allow fans to see the show from multiple cinematic angles, while also avoiding the hassle of trying to secure tickets at great expense.

More like this

The show catapulted creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to international stardom and he has gone on to play major screen roles in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC One's His Dark Materials.

Advertisement

Another of Miranda's musicals will be on the big screen this year, as Tony Award winning In The Heights receives a more traditional film adaptation from director Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).