It's currently on Soho Theatre On Demand in the UK and Ireland, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 10th April for two weeks. You can pre-order on Amazon and, if you're a hardore fan, even buy Fleabag season 1 and 2 on DVD.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The money raised from the 48-hour downloads will be split amongst different charities, including NHS Charities Together, The National Emergencies Trust and Acting for Others.

Some of the proceeds will also go to support freelancers working in the theatre industry who have been affected by the lockdown.

More like this

Waller-Bridge said in a statement: "I hope this filmed performance of FLEABAG can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times.

"Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate.

"Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity! Px"

Advertisement

The stage production of Fleabag is currently available via Soho Theatre On Demand and will be on Amazon Prime Video as of 10th April. Fleabag is also available to buy on DVD.