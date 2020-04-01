When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? Will filming be affected by coronavirus? Who are the hosts? Who won the show in 2019?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with several soggy bottoms, lots of tasty bakes and a whole Baked Alaska in the bin – but there’s still plenty of baking left to be done.

It was recently confirmed that the Great British Bake Off would be back for round 11 later this year, with more tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a fresh batch of bakers.

The latest series will see us bid goodbye to Sandi Toksvig, who announced in January that she would be stepping away from the show to focus on other projects, and welcoming new bake off host Matt Lucas.

But with the recent coronavirus pandemic, and many shows having to either postpone or cancel filming, will the show go on?

Here’s all your questions for the new series answered…

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off is scheduled to return to Channel 4 in 2020.

The show usually airs in the late summer/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the past three years.

Providing all filming was to go ahead as planned, it’s likely the show will air around Tuesday 25th August, in the same 8pm slot.

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

It’s bad news for fans of The Great British Bake Off as the show becomes the latest UK show to be hit by delays as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Filming had been set to begin on the eleventh series of the hit Channel 4 baking contest next month, but, in light of the current public health crisis, it has been postponed indefinitely.

As reported by Deadline, a spokesperson said, “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and we will delay filming on Bake Off until it is safe to proceed.”

New host Matt Lucas recently spoke out about the future of the Channel 4 show given the recent corona virus pandemic.

During an appearance on The Steph Show on March 31, he said: “We were supposed to be filming in about three weeks’ time, but obviously we’re just following government guidelines. Whenever they say it’s safe to make it, we’ll make it. But for the moment, like most other people, we’re on hold.”

The series is normally filmed between April and July, in the show’s iconic white tent in Welford Park, Newbury, before being broadcast from August to November.

No announcement has yet been made on whether the delay in filming will lead to a change in the broadcast dates, so fingers crossed will can still get our Bake Off fix in August.

For now, however, you can catch up on Bake Off series 10 on All4, or you can watch classic series of Bake Off from the good old BBC days on Netflix.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a little different from previous years, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was to quit the show.

She’ll be replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, who’ll join Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” Sandi explained in a statement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

What has Matt said about joining the show?

Last month it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would be taking over from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking of his new role, Matt said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt also revealed exactly what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his new single The Baked Potato Song – from which all proceeds are going towards the NHS and the fight against COVID-19 – he said: “Oh…well…obviously I’d do a baked potato of course!”

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent.

Who are the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Our bakers’ dozen will be announced in due course – and we’re likely to see the same sorts of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

Unfortunately, applications for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. But if you ever think you’re in with a chance in the future, read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of amateur bakers who have conquered the famous white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020