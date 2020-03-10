Sheridan Smith will play Cilla Black in stage musical

Sheridan Smith is reprising the role of Cilla Black for a new stage play about the life of the iconic entertainer.

The musical is an adaptation of Jeff Pope’s three-part biopic, which starred Smith and aired on ITV back in September 2014.

The series focused on a specific period in Black’s life, from the early 60s up to 1968, exploring her burgeoning career as well as her relationships with Bobby Wills and Brian Epstein.

The musical will open at the Liverpool Empire, where it will have a four-week residency starting from 23rd September, before touring to Aylesbury, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Leeds.

Sheridan Smith confirmed the news on her personal Instagram page, with tickets available to purchase online from today.

The actress was nominated for a BAFTA in 2015 for her portrayal of Cilla and has also won two Olivier Awards for stage performances in Legally Blonde and Flare Path.

Most recently, she starred in ITV’s Cleaning Up opposite Deadwater Fell‘s Matthew McNulty.

Cilla Black’s music career spanned several decades, later becoming known as the host of Surprise Surprise and Blind Date.

Recently, ITV aired Cilla: The Lost Tapes, a collection of home movies from her personal collection, featuring interviews with her close friend Paul O’Grady.