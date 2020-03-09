"After a number of series on Channel 5, it’s been decided that it’s time to ditch it," an insider told The Daily Star.

"Execs loved reviving such an iconic show, but it hasn’t gone as well as they hoped. Everyone involved is sad to see it go."

While the news is yet to be confirmed, a spokesperson at Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com that it's "unlikely" the show will return for another series.

The network are said to be heading in a different direction and turning their focus onto their hard-hitting documentary slate instead of the entertainment schedule.

Moving from its original home of ITV, the reboot of the Cilla Black love-match classic was launched in 2017 with O'Grady as host.

Cilla Black's Blind Date (Getty Image)

The rebooted series managed to break new ground with its LGBT-focused episode, which marked the first time the show featured bisexual and trans contestants.

It also delivered some epic moments, with one couple getting together after pairing with different people on the show.

However, despite its commitment to diversity and great contestants, the ratings dropped to below a million viewers by last series.

The news comes after O'Grady himself said he "felt uncomfortable" attempting to fill friend Cilla Black’s shoes.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I don’t think I am going to do any more [Blind Date]. I will have to have a word with Channel 5."