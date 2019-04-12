Despite earning decidedly mixed reviews from critics and viewers, Cleaning Up has been watched by around five million viewers most weeks. And, if the closing scenes are anything to go by, Smith’s character Sam has big plans that could take the show in an intriguing new direction in series two.

The final episode saw cleaner, single mother and gambling addict Sam get evicted from her home and come perilously close to being caught after insider trader Swanny (Lloyd Owen) realised that "Nancy" wasn't who she said she was.

However, jammy as ever, Sam managed to trick Swanny's boss Graham (Con O'Neill) into gloating about his criminal network, and sent a recording of his accidental confession to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Sam and her sidekicks Jess (Jade Anouka) and Mina (Branka Katic) then short sold their shares of Graham’s business, knowing that his company's share price would decline when he was arrested, and therefore making enough money for Sam to pay off debt collector Warren (Neil Maskell).

The trio then decided they wanted to set up their own cleaning company, with the intention of getting business in every mergers and acquisition department in law firms across the city – and gain prime access to inside information.

So, if Cleaning Up does come back for a second series, expect to follow Sam, Jess and Mina as they become the new Swannies and Grahams of London.

