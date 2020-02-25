When is Endeavour season eight on TV?

The last season of ITV’s Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour was one of its darkest yet, as Endeavour and DI Fred Thursday chased down not one, but two serial killers – first the Towpath Killer, and second the shadowy figure behind a string of “freak accidents”…

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Endeavour series seven*

With an eighth series already confirmed, how will the show’s writers resolve the seventh series’ dramatic ending, which saw Endeavour ready to transfer to another police department following a huge bust-up with former mentor, Fred?

When is Endeavour series eight on TV?

ITV has already confirmed that there will be a series eight, breaking the news prior to filming beginning on series seven. However, it’s not yet known when filming for series eight will begin, or when it will air.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the series seven launch date, Shaun Evans (who plays Endeavour Morse) also spoke about future plans for another series, when he confirmed that the character Joan Thursday (Endeavour’s love interest in the earlier seasons), who was absent from the most recent series, will “definitely be back, she’s part of the family”.

What happened at the end of Endeavour series seven?

Endeavour’s three-part seventh series finished with a sombre final scene, set against a nighttime Venetian backdrop. Throughout the series, Morse and his mentor Fred Thursday were at odds over the “Towpath Killer,” a serial killer whom the Oxford City police were struggling to trace, and also whether or not a series of local freak accidents were, in fact, the work of another serial killer (Endeavour was convinced of foul play, but Fred disagreed).

In episode three, tensions between the two detectives reached boiling point, and long-unspoken resentments – Endeavour’s superiority complex, Fred’s more old-fashioned policing techniques – were finally aired, as the pair hurled insults at each other (while standing over a corpse, we might add) until the usually well-mannered pathologist Dr Max DeBryn had to break them up.

Endeavour vowed to transfer to another police department, but in the meantime he continued to follow leads regarding the freak accidents – which led to him and DS Jim Strange accidentally discovering and apprehending the towpath killer, who turned out to be the same man whom Fred had suspected all along, despite Endeavour’s doubts.

A more contrite Endeavour headed off to Venice, after finally working out that the deadly freak accidents were being caused by his new friend, Ludo (whose wife, Violetta, Endeavour was having an affair with). There was a final moonlit showdown, in which Fred turned up just in the nick of time – before Violetta took a bullet for Endeavour, and he was last seen cradling her as she died.

Confused? Don’t worry, so were we – you can read our full explainer piece here, which includes all the questions we need resolving in series eight.

Who stars in Endeavour series eight?

It’s highly likely that we’ll see the return of Shaun Evans as Endeavour, and Roger Allam as Fred Thursday. We’ll also probably see Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers), following her absence from series seven.

We’ll also hopefully see other supporting characters return, including Anton Lesser as Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as Detective Sergeant Jim Strange, and Abigail Thaw as journalist Dorothea Frazil.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour series eight?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one materialises…