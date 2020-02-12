Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Molly Smith – the Manchester model causing a stir

Love Island‘s Casa Amor brought about a bevy of beauties and one of those was Molly Smith.

She immediately caused a stir when she was brought back in to the main villa, but who is she and what’s she looking for?

Here’s everything you need to know about Molly Smith.

Molly Smith – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Model

Instagram: @mollysmith19

Coupled up with: Callum Jones

What is Molly Smith looking for in the villa?

Molly initially went in to the Casa Amor villa seeking out Luke M and Callum Jones, after saying she fancied men who were “well groomed and smelled nice”.

Her celebrity crush is Bruno Mars on account of his “quirkiness” and his “charisma”.

She swiftly fell for Callum, who was initially teamed up with Shaughna Phillips, but his head well and truly turned and he brought Molly back to the villa as a permanent villa resident.

How far will Molly go to get the man of her dreams?

She initially claimed to be “sweet and innocent”, but she certainly has “no qualms” about going all the way to get her man.

She added: “I’m the type of person who likes relationships and likes to be with someone.

“If I like someone I will go for it. It’s early days, his head could still be easily turned.”