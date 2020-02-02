What time is Dancing on Ice on ITV?

Dancing on Ice is in its 12th series, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and new recruit John Barrowman on judging duties and a new batch of celebs gliding (or tottering) on to the deep-frozen dance floor.

Advertisement

But who’s taking part, what do we know about the judges and, perhaps most important of all, when is it actually on?

Here’s everything you need to know about the greatest show on ice…

When is Dancing on Ice on TV?

Dancing on Ice is on ITV at 6pm on Sundays offering a solid two hours of icy celeb action.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 contestants?

Here are the contestants taking place in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice. Click on their names to find out more about them…

Comedian and presenter Michael Barrymore was scheduled to appear as a contestant, but was forced to pull out due to a broken wrist. He was replaced by Blue Peter host Radzi Chinyanganya.

Check out more details here.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

Matt Evers

Lukasz Rozycki

Alexander Demetriou

Mark Hanretty

Hamish Gaman has “parted ways” with partner Caprice Bourret to be replaced by Oscar Peters

Tom Naylor

Brendyn Hatfield

Reining champ Alexandra Schauman

Vanessa Bauer

Carlotta Edwards

Brianne Delcourt

Jessica Hatfield

Old fan-favourite Sylvain Longchambon will only appear as a reserve skater this year. Alex Murphy, who was originally partnered with Michael Barrymore, is now a reserve skater. You can find out more about the skating pros here.

When Dancing on Ice was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was built, which is where the live shows are now filmed.

Tickets are available for free from SRO Audiences – follow this link to register.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

One judge who hasn’t returned for the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice is Jason Gardiner, who has been replaced by John Barrowman.

Gardiner officially quit in August 2019 after months of speculation, and nearly a year after his on-air row with then-contestant Gemma Collins.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he said in a video message to fans.

“To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly. It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

That means the Dancing on Ice 2020 judging line-up consists of: the fabulous(!) John Barrowman – former Doctor Who and Torchwood actor, musical theatre star and I’m a Celebrity contestant – Ashley Banjo, winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2009 with his dance troupe Diversity and host of Channel 4 dating show Flirty Dancing, and of course Olympic gold medal-winning skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Who won the 2019 Dancing on Ice series?

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James said, “I feel overwhelmed. My body is going to need a massive rest, I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. I had to push so much because Wes so was brilliant.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice is on ITV at 6pm on Sundays