Cillian Murphy wins best Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards
It's a double win for Peaky Blinders, which also scooped the Best Drama award
Cillian Murphy has come out on top at this year’s National Television Awards, winning the trophy for best Drama Performance.
Murphy was competing against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Michael Stevenson (Casualty) and Idris Elba (Luther) in the hotly-contested category.
But it was the Irish star that emerged triumphant at tonight’s ceremony, hosted by David Walliams and held at The O2 in London.
It was a double win for Peaky Blinders, which had already won the Best Drama award earlier in the evening.
The gangster drama recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.
In July 2019, series creator Steven Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.
By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.