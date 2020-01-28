Cillian Murphy wins best Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards

Cillian Murphy has come out on top at this year’s National Television Awards, winning the trophy for best Drama Performance.

Murphy was competing against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Michael Stevenson (Casualty) and Idris Elba (Luther) in the hotly-contested category.

But it was the Irish star that emerged triumphant at tonight’s ceremony, hosted by David Walliams and held at The O2 in London.