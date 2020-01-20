Love Island’s new girl Rebecca kisses Mike in dramatic first look

Prepare for heads to be turned – a new girl is entering the Love Island villa tonight, and our first look at the show sees her make her presence very much felt.

Part-time model and Miss Newcastle 2018 winner Rebecca Gormley will walk into the villa midway through Love Island’s infamous dance challenge, which sees the girls don sexy costumes and perform a routine in front of the boys in a bid to get their heart rates up.

As the girls are watching from a lookout point above, 21-year-old Rebecca sashays in dressed very much like a Greek goddess, first making a move on Finley Tapp and planting a kiss on Mike Boateng.

Rebecca has previously explained she also has set her sights on Connagh Howard and Callum Jones who are in partnerships with Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips respectively.

After saying she will go “as far as she needs to” to get the man of her dreams, it seems Rebecca also has a game plan to lure them.

Rebecca explained: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.