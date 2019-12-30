Top Gear Christmas Special sees Paddy McGuinness in a tense near-miss

Top Gear specials are known for their over-the-top antics, but last night’s Nepal special saw Paddy McGuiness in a very close shave.

Advertisement

The new line-up of Paddy McGuiness, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Chris Harris were set the challenge of driving from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang in city cars, when the near-miss occurred only 10 miles from their destination.

The trio were driving uphill when Chris Harris stopped to get out of his Renault 4 GTI – which soon started rolling back towards a shocked McGuiness.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Unable to catch up with his car, Harris could only call out to his co-presenter as his runaway car gained a worrying amount of speed.

Luckily the Take Me Out presenter was able to reverse out the way in time, as Harris’ car eventually tumbled onto its side. Unfortunately for Harris his Renault was damaged beyond repair, meaning he could not use it for the rest of the trip.

Viewers at home took to Twitter to express their shock at the presenter’s near accident:

Tense rollback. NOT THE FANTA! Lucky they had that happen there and not cliffside. Would've missed the camera… #TopGear pic.twitter.com/u2QUiBTePW — David Murphmas (@D1Smurphy) December 29, 2019

#topgear near misses in Nepal on the mountain road! Wow — Shadow of Light (SoL) (@Shadow_0f_Light) December 29, 2019

#TopGear loved the Christmas Special! Brilliant and had me hiding my eyes at time – intense! Loved the Nepalese passengers ???? — Serendipity Sarah (@Sarahndipity59) December 29, 2019

I remember when I accidentally left the handbrake off on my car. And that’s where we’ll start and leave that particular story.#TopGear — Lauren (@LMAD_87) December 29, 2019

#TopGear well done lads, fantastic funny show. And glad you all got home safely ????????????.. @PaddyMcGuinness — Kenprickett (@PrickettKenneth) December 29, 2019

Though some were more concerned about McGuiness’ car than the presenter himself:

Paddy, please don't wreck that 106 Rallye… #TopGear — Car Obsession (@carobsessionuk) December 29, 2019

The Nepal trip was the first special featuring the new line-up of presenters, which went down well with some fans:

Tonight’s #TopGear was a great special, the first one in about four years. Also a Christmas highlight. The new trio are a great refreshment for the show and I can’t wait for the next series @BBC_TopGear ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7K1yOHy1PP — Tim Saxby (@TimxSaxby) December 29, 2019

Well I think Chris paddy and freddie have made #TopGear enjoyable again. If you don't like It, there's loads of other channels to watch. — Lianne (@Lady___HaHa) December 29, 2019

The special also coincided with a new trailer for the upcoming 28th series of the popular motoring show, which included stunts such as Freddie Flintoff bungee jumping in car(!). The new series is due to broadcast early in 2020 and sees Flintoff, McGuinness, and Harris returning for the second series as presenters.

Advertisement

The Top Gear Nepal Special is available on BBC iPlayer now