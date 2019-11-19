How to vote in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

It’s finally arrived – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for 2019.

Advertisement

Once again, we can spend our cold winter’s nights in front of the TV as we watch a motley crew of celebs sing for their supper in a series of Bushtucker Trials.

And eventually, as the series progresses, the least popular celebrities are knocked out one by one until we are finally left with our reigning King or Queen of the Jungle.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But how do you vote in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here? Here’s everything you need to know.

How do you vote in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

There’s three ways to vote in the show – via phone, text or via the app.

Voting via phone

To vote for a celebrity, call 09020 44 24 and add:

– for Adele Roberts 01

– for Andrew Maxwell 02

– for Caitlyn Jenner 03

– for Ian Wright 04

– for Jacqueline Jossa 05

– for James Haskell 06

– for Kate Garraway 07

– for Myles Stephenson 08

– for Nadine Coyle 09

– for Roman Kemp 10

Calls cost:

Voting via text

To vote for a celebrity, text 644 24 and add:

– for Adele Roberts 01

– for Andrew Maxwell 02

– for Caitlyn Jenner 03

– for Ian Wright 04

– for Jacqueline Jossa 05

– for James Haskell 06

– for Kate Garraway 07

– for Myles Stephenson 08

– for Nadine Coyle 09

– for Roman Kemp 10

Text cost as specified plus the standard network rate

Voting via the app

To vote via the app, you first need to download the app from the iTunes or the Google Play stores.

You need to register to vote via the app, details of which you can find here.

It is free to download the app (but data charges may apply), and all votes you place within the app are also free.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV