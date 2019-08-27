Who is this week’s Star Baker in The Great British Bake Off 2019?

Bake Off is back for 2019, with our bakers’ dozen heading into the marquee of dreams in a bid to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their dazzling (and hopefully delicious) creations.

Advertisement

Michelle became the first contestant to be named star baker on the Channel 4 show after impressing the judges with her mushroom children’s birthday cake and carrot cake that had Prue asking for the recipe.

Here’s who has wowed in the tent and has seen themselves land the title of Star Baker….

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Week 1 – Cake Week

The gauntlet has been thrown already, with several of our 13 hopefuls wowing the judges with their cakes.

Having to bake a well-decorated fruit cake for their signature, tackle genoise sponge for their technical and whip up the birthday cake of their childhood dreams for their showstopper, it looked almost too close for even Prue and Paul to call.

However, after impressing the pair with their [signature] and [showstopper], [name] was crowned the first Star Baker of the series.

Check out what our columnist, 2017 Bake Off winner Sophie Faldo, had to say…

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4