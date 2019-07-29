Accessibility Links

Love Island final 2019 live: all the action as one couple takes home the £50k prize

Who will follow in the footsteps of Jack and Dani?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep49 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders at the summer ball. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

This is it.

The final four have their sights on the £50k prize fund. Will it be Maura and Curtis? Amber and Greg? Ovie and India? Or the villa’s only official couple, Tommy and Molly-Mae… oh, and Elly Belly.

Follow our live blog for all the action as the sun sets on series five.

20:06 Welcome to our live blog! The Love Island final is under an hour away. You only have to sacrifice one more summer evening to Caroline Flack and the islanders – so get comfy because you’ve got an hour and a half of villa action…

20:11 In case you missed it here’s your final first look at tonight’s episode – be warned. Ovie. Is. In. A. Suit. Being. Romantic.

20:23 So the bookies have got Tommy and Molly-Mae down as favourites for the win – but we did our own poll to see who you guys think should come out on top. Bow down to Amber and Greg, people.

Amber Gill

20:45 BUT could the real winners be Maura and Curtis? With TV appearances lined-up, pantomime, and the potential to earn up to £5k per Instagram post, tonight’s outsiders could be the ones enjoying the last laugh.

Maura and Curtis

20:55 Food for thought for your five minute warning. Apparently every winning Love Island couple has been stood to the left of Flack during the announcement. Who will be on her left tonight?

20:59 HERE. WE. GO.

21:00 One thing I won’t miss is those cringe Uber Eats ads with Flack

21:03 Trying to make it so romantic when we all know all four won’t make it past Jan next year

21:05 “I’m going to miss Curtis’ dancing” said no one ever

21:06 So they’re all learning to dance for the Summer Ball and poor old “brick” Tommy can’t grasp that “looseness”

21:08 Sorry, but can we please take a moment to appreciate how far Ovie has come in the pool. The man is wearing goggles now. Someone give him his 10 metre badge.

21:14 The girls are dress shopping. Definitely not a pop up for I Saw It First

21:15 Maura doesn’t know what to say – if she doesn’t get fanny flutters in there I’m out.

21:16 Also maybe some of them are struggling because maybe they just maybe they’re not actually as in love as they make out. Just a maybe.

