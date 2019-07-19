Love Island first look: Amber makes shocking decision in recoupling after being torn between Michael and Greg

It looks set to be a tense recoupling in tonight’s Love Island, with the first look revealing how Amber is torn between her two suitors.

While new boy Greg has charmed her thanks to his gentlemanly manner and rugged good looks, Michael’s confession that he still has feelings for Amber has put the Geordie favourite’s head in a spin.

As she struggles to make her decision, Belle decides to give her pal a helping hand, urging her to pick Greg.

“Michael has completely betrayed your trust, he picked someone else over you,” she says.

“If I was in your position, I’d start something new because you’ve got more chance. Do you think you and Michael will work on the outside?”

However, Ovie tells Amber to consider her closer connection to Michael.

“Greg has come in and he’s been absolutely wonderful. But if you pick Greg, you’re playing it safe,” he explains.

“With Michael, your heart could be shattered again, but you like Michael more than Greg, that’s the reality of it. The connection you have with Michael is bigger than what you have with Greg.

“At the end of the day, to win big, you have to bet big.”

Amber is still torn even when Amber receives a text urging the Islanders to come to the firepit to announce who’ve they decided to couple up with.

With only Michael and Greg left standing, Amber explains, “It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.

“I’ve got one boy, we’ve had a history, we’ve had ups and downs but I can’t deny that there’s a connection there.

“And then there’s another boy who’s came in and put another smile on my face when I’ve been miserable.”

Whether Amber chooses Greg or Michael, it should be noted that no Islander is going home tonight.

With an even number of boys and girls, everyone will be in a couple.

But with just a little over a week to the final, we’re bound to see more shock dumpings soon.

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2