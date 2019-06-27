Casa Amor returns to Love Island for 2019

Love Island is back! As we watch the Islanders couple up and put their new romances to the test, looming in the background is one of the biggest challenge couples have faced in previous years of the ITV2 series: the infamous Casa Amor.

Here’s all you need to know about the show’s secret second villa…

What is Casa Amor?

The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist during the show’s third series in 2017.

It is a second luxury pad which producers use to split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.

Where is Casa Amor?

Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?

When is Casa Amor back for series five?

It has been reported that the supposedly secret villa will be returning this week (w/c 24th June) in a bid to test relationships – with ITV2 confirming the news during Love Island on the 26th June.

And in a shock twist to the usual format, this year it is expected to be the girls heading into the other villa, with the previous two seasons having sent the boys away.

“In an epic plot twist the female Islanders will head to Casa Amor while the boys stay put at the main villa,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“The finer details are still being discussed with producers but the plan is for all the Islanders to leave the main villa in four Land Rovers.

“The girls will travel to Casa Amor but the boys will be redirected back to the villa.”

Who are the Islanders heading into Casa Amor?

As of yet, we don’t know who this fresh batch of Islanders will be, but we’re likely to see six new boys head to Casa Amor and six new girls attempt to turn heads in the villa.

However, rumours are rife that Tommy Fury’s ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts will be one of the newcomers, after she shared a snap of herself standing at the airport with a slick new look.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Love Island producers have put someone’s ex into the villa to shake things up, with Ellie Jones entering Casa Amor much to Jack Fincham’s horror (and several hundred Ofcom complaints) last year.

Also rumoured to be heading to Casa Amor is Dan Rose, a 23-year-old builder that could break up villa power-couple Amy and Curtis.

A source revealed, “Dan is ruthless and will shake things up massively.

“His usual type is blonde and slim and Amy fits the bill perfectly.”

The insider continued to The Mirror, “His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa – especially with Curtis.”

Falkirk footballer Dennon Lewis has seemingly confirmed his place in Casa Amor on Instagram, after it was reported by The Sun.

“Dennon’s worked hard all season and can’t wait to kickstart his summer in the villa,” a source told the newspaper.

“He’s fit, athletic and charming and will ruffle plenty of feathers once he starts to mingle with the girls.”

A post on Dennon’s social media read, “The secret is out!

“Thank you to everyone for the massive amounts of support and for following the journey. We can’t wait to see if Dennon can find love in the villa!”

What happened in Casa Amor in previous years?

Casa Amor has been at the centre of some of Love Island’s biggest bust-ups of recent years.

Fans will remember how eventual series three winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies temporarily split when they were forced into the different villas, each choosing to couple up with a new partner while apart.

Casa Amor caused fireworks in the 2018 series as well, with Josh Denzel cosying up to Kaz Crossley, leaving previous partner Georgia Steel seething, protesting that “she’s loyal, babes” even if he wasn’t.

And the same year, footage of Jack Fincham bumping into one of his exes in the new villa nearly spelled the end of him and girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2